Rep. Maxine Waters on Thursday accused President Trump of collusion with the Russian government and obstruction of justice, suggesting that there’s enough evidence for Congress to begin the impeachment process.

The California Democrat, who has been the leading voice in calling for Mr. Trump’s impeachment, told a Congressional Black Caucus Town Hall on Civil Rights that she expects the black community to take action.

“Don’t come here and tell me, ‘Maxine, you keep on doing what you do.’ But when you gonna give me some support?” she asked, according to a clip obtained by CNS News. “How many of you in your organizations have said, ‘Impeach 45?’ “

Ms. Waters assured the crowd that impeachment isn’t as unlikely as it seems.

“Impeachment is about whatever the Congress says it is. There is no law that dictates impeachment. What the Constitution says is ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ and we define that,” she said.

“Bill Clinton got impeached because he lied,” she continued. “Here you have a president, who I can tell you and guarantee you is in collusion with the Russians to undermine our democracy. Here you have a president who has obstructed justice. And here you have a president that lies every day.”

Ms. Waters voiced frustrations that she doesn’t have as much support she feels she deserves from the black community.

“When is the black community going to say, ‘Impeach him’? It’s time to go after him. I don’t hear you,” she said.

“Don’t another person come up to me and say, ‘You go, girl.’ No, you go!’ ” she said to roaring applause.

Ms. Waters, who has called to “impeach 45” on multiple occasions, hasn’t been mum about her feelings toward Mr. Trump, once calling him a “disgusting, poor excuse of a man.” Many of her Democratic counterparts have been more careful about throwing around the word “impeachment” before special counsel Robert Mueller concludes his investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.