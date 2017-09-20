First lady Melania Trump will lead a U.S. delegation Saturday to the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 that includes singer Wayne Newton and golfer Nancy Lopez, the White House announced Thursday morning.

Mrs. Trump has said she is honored to represent the U.S. at the third annual games, a weeklong parasport event founded by the U.K.’s Prince Harry for wounded services members and veterans, which will be held this year in Toronto, Canada.

The other members of the U.S. delegation include Gold Star Mother Karen Kelly, Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Elizabeth Moore Aubin, chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa.

“I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida, last year,” Mrs. Trump said in a statement.

“In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions — something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year’s games,” she said.