A group of NFL players have asked Commissioner Roger Goodell for a month dedicated to social activism, similar to how the league honors breast cancer awareness and military awareness.

Yahoo Sports reported Michael Bennett, Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins and Torrey Smith sent a 10-page memo in August, asking the league to take an expanded role in social activism.

The memo asks for November to be a “month of unity.”

“We appreciate your acknowledgement on the call regarding the clear distinction between support and permission,” the memo read. “For us, support means: bear all or part of the weight of; hold up; give assistance to, especially financially; enable to function or act. We need support, collaboration and partnerships to achieve our goal of strengthening the community.

“There are a variety of ways for you to get involved,” the memo said. “Similar to the model we have in place for players to get involved, there are three tiers of engagement based on your comfort level. To start, we appreciate your agreement on making this an immediate priority. In your words, from Protest to Progress, we need action.”

The NFL supported Bennett after the defensive end accused Las Vegas police officers of racially profiling him during an Aug. 26 incident in which he was handcuffed and detained.

The league rejected a plea from the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union that represents the city’s police, to investigate Bennett.

Bennett, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, has knelt for the national anthem and been outspoken about racial injustice.