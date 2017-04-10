No. 23 Utah (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Arizona (2-1, 0-0), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Arizona by 3 ½.

Series record: Utah leads 21-19-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

In the Pac-12 opener for both teams, Utah faces its first big test after beating three teams it was supposed to beat, sandwiching blowout wins over North Dakota and San Jose State with a close victory over BYU. Arizona hopes to build upon its blowout victory over UTEP last week after losing to Houston.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona’s defense against Utah QB Tyler Huntley. Arizona has taken steps to become better on defense and had some good moments through the first three games. The Wildcats face a stiff challenge in trying to contain Huntley, a true dual-threat QB who has completed 72 percent of his passes and leads the Utes in rushing. Last week, Huntley became the first Utah QB to throw for 300 yards in consecutive games since Brian Johnson in 2008.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: WR Darren Carrington II. The senior transfer from Oregon has been explosive this season, leading Utah with 26 catches for 409 yards and four TDs. He had three TD catches last week in a win over San Jose State.

Arizona: QB Brandon Dawkins. The junior was banged up early in the season, but had a monster game last week against UTEP, scoring six touchdowns. He threw for 155 yards and three scores on 18 of -22, and ran for 143 yards and three more TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona has won four of the past five meetings, but Utah beat the Wildcats 38-23 in Salt Lake City last season. … The Utes went undefeated in nonconference for the fifth straight season. … Arizona is fourth nationally with 984 rushing yards, while Utah is second nationally in defense, allowing 49.3 yards per game. … Utah is tied for the national lead with 11 field goals made after Matt Gay kicked four last week, including a 56-yarder. … Arizona has played 27 freshmen so far this season.

