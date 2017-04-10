No. 23 Oregon (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State (1-2, 0-0), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Oregon by 14 ½.

Series record: Oregon leads 19-16.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oregon looks to avoid a stumble against the struggling Sun Devils. The Ducks are flying again this season while racking up points and huge chunks of yards, while Arizona State coach Todd Graham’s hot seat has become warmer as his team has sputtered.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon’s big-play offense against Arizona State’s big-play-giving-up defense. The Ducks lead the nation with 24 overall TDs and with 18 TDs rushing. Despite taking steps to shore up its defense, Arizona State is 121st in the FBS in total defense, allowing 505.3 yards per game. The Sun Devils need to be better or this game could get out of hand quickly.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: RB Royce Freeman. The senior has bounced back from an injury-plagued 2016, leading the nation with nine rushing TDs while ranking third with 460 yards rushing.

Arizona State: QB Manny Wilkins. Despite Arizona State’s struggles this season, Wilkins has been steady, both as a passer and a runner. The junior has thrown for 924 yards and seven TDs, and has kept plays alive with his scrambling ability. He has thrown 149 passes without an interception dating to last season, matching Rudy Carpenter’s school record from 2005-06.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon has won 10 consecutive games in the series dating to 2005, including six straight in Tempe. … Arizona State has scored TDs on all eight trips into the red zone this season. … Freeman has 25 career 100-yard games, one short of LaMichael James’ team record. … Arizona State LB D.J. Calhoun is second in the Pac-12 with 10.3 tackles per game and has not missed a tackle all season.

