BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A report estimates that North Dakota could lose $1 billion in federal funding for health insurance over seven years under a Republican bill in Congress to replace the Obama health care overhaul.

The bill would shift health care money and power from Washington to states. President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.

The analysis by Washington, D.C.-based Avalere Health compares projected spending under the current health care law and the Republican-backed legislation.

It found that the proposed legislation would reduce funding to more than 30 states, including North Dakota, by a total of nearly $294 billion from 2020 to 2026. The analysis also found 16 states would gain nearly $80 billion, leaving a $215 billion net loss of funding.