The Seattle Seahawks received a warning in the offseason when they failed to disclose cornerback Richard Sherman was dealing with a thigh injury for most of the 2016 season. The Seahawks never put Sherman on their injury report.

On Wednesday, Sherman sounded off against the need for an injury report — saying they were specifically done to make sure “gamblers get their odds right.”

“I guess from what I understand the rules is for the gamblers, for Vegas, to make sure the odds and everything are what they are supposed to be, which is apparently what the league is concerned about when talking about injuries and things like that,” Shermantold reporters. “So maybe somebody should look into that, because I thought we weren’t a gambling league and we were against all those things.”

Richard Sherman rips the NFL on injury reporting rules: “Our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right.” pic.twitter.com/bTDlS5ZdeP — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 20, 2017

In a statement to the Seattle Times, a league spokesman said injury reports are “designed for competitive fairness purposes.”