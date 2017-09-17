NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is finalizing a contract extension, according to ESPN.

The network reported Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to hold up a deal and open up a search for another commissioner, but was “shot down.” Jones argued that Goodell was making too much money and the league should cut his salary.

Goodell’s contract was set to expire in 2019. The commissioner made $32 million in 2015, according to public documents. The NFL gave up its tax-exempt status in 2015 and no longer has to report what Goodell makes.