Former Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, who was fired after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend President Trump’s original travel ban in court, has landed a new position at Georgetown Law.

Ms. Yateswill join the school as a lecturer as part of a program that brings former government officials to speak on campus. She will give her first address at the school as part of Georgetown Law’s Distinguished Visitors from Government program on Nov. 1.

“Sally Yates is an extraordinary public servant who has had a career of the greatest consequence,” said Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor. “It is a privilege to have her join our faculty this fall.”

Ms. Yates previously served as deputy attorney general during the Obama administration and she temporarily assumed the role of acting attorney general in January after her boss, Loretta Lynch, stepped down following Mr. Trump’s swearing in. But Ms. Yates only remained in control of the Justice Department for a short time.

On Jan. 30, Ms. Yates sent a letter to DOJ attorneys ordering them not to defendMr. Trump’s executive order on travel and refugees, which sought to temporarily pause resettlement of refugees in the U.S. and to ban travel to the U.S. by citizens from seven countries. Mr. Trump fired her the same day.

The order faced numerous lawsuits and was ultimately withdrawn and replaced by a revised executive order, the legality of which is set to be challenged before the Supreme Court this fall.

Ms. Yates said she was honored to be joining Georgetown for the fall semester.

“Georgetown has a long and distinguished history of rigorous and thoughtful academic dialogue and a commitment to social justice,” she said. “I look forward to being a part of this dynamic environment and interacting with their outstanding students and faculty.”

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was also fired by Mr. Trump, similarly joined Howard University for a lecture program this year. He is set to deliver the opening convocation address at the university on Friday.