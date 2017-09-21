SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is speaking out about recent events in South Dakota it calls “antagonistic to immigrants and new demographic groups in Sioux Falls.”

The Argus Leader reports the Chamber released a statement Wednesday appearing to partially be a response to recent events held in South Dakota, including a Monday event organized by Minnehaha County Republicans. A speaker at the event urged the state to crack down on immigration, refugee placement and Muslim groups.

Chamber officials say legislation and policies negatively targeting specific groups won’t help Sioux Falls’ workforce needs because it harms the state’s image and hurts employers seeking to fill jobs.

The Chamber’s statement reads that “new Americans” are an essential part of Sioux Falls’ workforce and contribute to the “vibrancy” of the city.

