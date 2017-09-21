PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A national women’s advocacy group is taking to the sky to urge Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to reject health care legislation.

UltraViolet Action commissioned a plane banner to fly over downtown Portland on Thursday. Collins is in Maine attending events held by home care and housing associations.

GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham have proposed the latest effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. Graham and Cassidy would end Obama’s requirement that most people buy health coverage and larger employers offer it to workers.

Collins has cited concerns including the measure’s Medicaid cuts and seems a likely no. She voted against previous repeal efforts over such concerns.

The senator has also said she’s considering a 2018 run for governor.