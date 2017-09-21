SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The Latest on the position of South Dakota’s U.S. senators on the health care overhaul bill in Congress (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

South Dakota’s two Republican U.S. senators both say they support the latest GOP effort to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The new bill by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham would replace major pillars of the Affordable Care Act with block grants to states to design their own programs.

Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds both say the proposed law would fix a failing system while benefiting states.

A study by the consulting firm Avalere Health concluded 34 states would see cuts in federal funding for health insurance by 2026 under the bill, but South Dakota isn’t among them. The study says the state would see an increase of $1 billion.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.

___

9:45 a.m.

U.S. Sen. John Thune says he supports a GOP bill to replace the Obama health care overhaul.

Thune’s office confirms that the South Dakota Republican will vote for the new GOP bill by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham that would shift health care money and power from Washington to states.

Thune’s office provided video of the senator in which he says the Obama health law shows “a one-size-fits-all solution out of Washington doesn’t work.”

Thune also says he believes the bill protects people with pre-existing conditions. Some opponents including leading health advocacy groups dispute that.

South Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds plans to release his position on the bill Thursday.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.