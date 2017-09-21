U.S. Sen. John Thune says he supports a GOP bill to replace the Obama health care overhaul.

Thune’s office confirms that the South Dakota Republican will vote for the new GOP bill by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham that would shift health care money and power from Washington to states.

Thune’s office provided video of the senator in which he says the Obama health law shows “a one-size-fits-all solution out of Washington doesn’t work.”

Thune also says he believes the bill protects people with pre-existing conditions. Some opponents including leading health advocacy groups dispute that.

South Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds plans to release his position on the bill Thursday.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.