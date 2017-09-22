WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - All five members of a Christian college football team in suburban Chicago charged with battery of one of their teammates have turned themselves in to police.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the last of the Wheaton College students appeared at the Wheaton police station on Friday afternoon. The others turned themselves in previously, posted the required $5,000 bail and were released pending their arraignments next month.

The five were charged this week with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. They are accused of duct-taping the teammate’s hands and feet and attempting to sodomize him with an object before dumping him half-naked in an off-campus park.

The five players were suspended from the team after charges were filed. The most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of two to five years in prison.

