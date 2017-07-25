Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, said Friday that Steve Bannon has “tendencies” towards white nationalism.

“I would say that he has those tendencies. If you read Breitbart, there’s a lot of that white national economic fervor,” Mr. Scaramucci said on “The View,” referring to the website founded by Mr. Bannon, the former White House chief strategist.

Mr. Scaramucci acknowledged the two did not get along during his brief 10-day tenure in the Trump administration. He said the rocky relationship started when Mr. Scaramucci made a trip to Switzerland to speak at the World Economic Forum earlier this year.

Mr. Scaramucci said that Mr. Bannon’s anti-globalist stance made him reluctant to have someone speak on the administration’s behalf at the event. This was prior to Mr. Scaramucci’s role in the White House, but he was acting as an aide to President-elect Trump’s team.

But he also said that Mr. Bannon had a “messianic” complex that made it difficult to work together.

“They think they’re the answer. They think they’re the solution,” he said.

He also said he wouldn’t push back against claims former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made on ABC News saying Mr. Scaramucci wasn’t qualified for the position.

“We have Republican-on-Republican crime all the time,” Mr. Scaramucci said. “The Democrats, maybe they don’t like each other, but they’re in solidarity. So what I could do right now is hit back at him, but I’m not going to hit back at him.”

He also said he didn’t get along with former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, calling the experience “rough.”