Sen. Chris Murphy questioned Democrats’ efforts to push single-payer health care on Friday, saying he thinks the focus will be on defeating the Republican health care bill.

“I actually don’t think that Bernie Sanders is going to be talking about single-payer health care Monday night,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC. “I think he’s going to be talking about why Graham-Cassidy is such an immediate threat to the country.”

Graham-Cassidy is the Republican plan that aims to give states Obamacare funds through block grants, while also repealing the mandates. Its main sponsors are Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Mr. Murphy said that he believes all Democrats need to rally around the effort to defeat the Republican health care plan. Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, caucuses with the Democrats.

“I think we have got to be out there as a Democratic Party continuing to explain what this bill does, and that includes [Sens.] Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar,” Mr. Murphy said.

Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, has not said if she will support Mr. Sanders’ single-payer health insurance plan, but she has come out strongly against the Republican plan.

Mr. Sanders and Ms. Klobuchar plan to debate the issue against Republicans Mr. Cassidy and Mr. Graham on Monday in a town hall debate on CNN.

Mr. Murphy expressed confidence that Democrats would succeed in defeating the bill.

“I think our collective efforts, in the end, will be successful,” he said.