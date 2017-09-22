President Trump on Friday labeled Kim Jong-un a “mad man,” shortly after the North Korean leader had called him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump was apparently responding to the North Korean leader’s reaction to the president’s address to the United Nations.

“Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Mr. Kim said on Thursday.

“A frightened dog barks louder,” he added while also threatening to test a hydrogen bomb as part of his mission to act against the United States.

The president has been criticized for referring to the North Korean leader as “Rocket Man” during his speech to the U.N. Critics say it was not only unprofessional during a formal address, but they also said it could provoke action from the regime.

Those in the Trump administration said that the reference brought attention to the issue of North Korea and gave a name that everyone is now using.

“Every other international community is now referring to him as ‘Rocket Man,’ ” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Thursday on ABC News.