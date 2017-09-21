President Trump will deliver a speech on Oct. 2 about his efforts to cut regulations and to outline more plans to reduce red tape, senior administration officials said Friday.

About 300 leaders from industry, state government, think tanks and other stakeholders are being invited to the president’s address at the White House, which will mark the start of the new fiscal year.

“Deregulation has been a focus of the administration for the first eight months and will continue to be a very strong focus going forward,” an administration official said.

After the president’s speech, the administration will hold 10 sessions at various federal agencies focusing on the regulatory environment and encouraging more input on “what regulations are working and what regulations aren’t working,” a second official said.

Mr. Trump views his broad rollback of regulations as important to promoting economic growth, innovation and “furthering individual liberty and property rights,” the official said.

The White House said in July it had stopped more than 800 Obama-era regulations that were in the pipeline. The president signed an executive order at the start of his administration requiring two regulations to be eliminated for every new one imposed.