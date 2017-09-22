GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The forecast for Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field is hot, sticky and far from frozen.

Records show the last time temperatures for a regular season game at Lambeau soared into the 80s was October 6, 1963 when the mercury reached 84 degrees. WLUK -TV says the forecast for the afternoon game against the Cincinnati Bengals calls for sunshine and a high of 86.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t expect the weather to be a factor in the game.

And, even though it’s expected to be sweltering, Packers fans are being urged to bring a warm coat. The Salvation Army will be collected new or gently-used winter coats for its annual “Coats for Kids” campaign.

