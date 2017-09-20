Sen. John McCain of Arizona said Thursday he cannot support the GOP’s last-ditch plan to replace Obamacare, dealing a major blow to President Trump and his pursuit of a major legislative victory.

Mr. McCain, a Republican, was among three senators who killed off earlier repeal efforts in July, but GOP leaders hoped he would back a plan sponsored by his good friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, that empowers states and won his governor’s backing.

Yet Mr. McCain couldn’t be sold on the plan, saying it was being rushed through on a partisan basis without a full analysis or debate.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” he said. “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has refused to back the proposal, and Susan Collins of Maine has signaled she is a likely “no,” meaning GOP leaders might not be able to scrape together enough votes from their 52-seat majority before a Sept. 30 deadline to act under 2017 budget rules and avoid a Democratic filibuster.