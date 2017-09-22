ASHBURN — Five Redskins players are considered questionable to play Sunday night against the Raiders, including tight end Jordan Reed.

Jordan Reed (chest/sternum contusion), running back Rob Kelley (rib), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder), cornerback Josh Norman (AC joint sprain) and safety Montae Nicholson (AC joint sprain) are all questionable.

“We’ll probably wait until Sunday to make the decisions on all five,” coach Jay Gruden said.

Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle would fill in for Reed, who didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday.

“If we feel like Sprinkle’s the better option at 100 percent than Reed at 70 percent, we’ll also take that into consideration,” Gruden said.

Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons would fill in for Foster.

Gruden said there’s a chance that all four running backs — Kelley, Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson and Mack Brown — could be active on Sunday. One of the players who has been active for the past two games would need to be inactive as a result.