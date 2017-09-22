LOGAN, Utah (AP) - A Utah judge will allow six women who prosecutors say were sexually assaulted by a former Utah State University football player to testify at each other’s trials.

The Logan Herald Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xXMarA) Judge Brian Cannell decided Thursday the separate accounts were similar enough to be relevant.

Defense attorneys for Torrey Green had argued the overlapping testimony could be prejudicial, but Cannell found that danger was slight compared to the potential value of their testimony at trial.

Prosecutors had said that because the charges are largely “he-said-she-said” cases, the striking similarity of each woman’s story and the number of allegations is relevant.

Green is also facing charges in a seventh alleged assault, but Cannell decided the circumstances were too different to be introduced in the other cases.

___

Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com