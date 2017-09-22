GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A Maryland lobbyist is scheduled to appear in court on a federal bribery charge as part of an investigation into the Prince George’s County liquor board.

Matthew Gorman has a rearraignment hearing scheduled before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis on Friday in Greenbelt.

Federal court records show that Gorman has been accused of giving former state Del. William Campos at least $1,000 for action on official matters.

Campos pleaded guilty in January to accepting $40,000 to $50,000 from people in exchange for official action while he was on the Prince George’s County Council.

Eight people have been charged in the probe, including former Del. Michael Vaughn of Prince George’s County.