ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A group of New Mexico lawmakers is scheduled to hold another meeting as they search for legislative solutions to reforming the state’s beleaguered criminal justice system and curbing crime in one of its most populated areas.

The bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform subcommittee will be meeting next week in Albuquerque.

Co-chair Sen. Sander Rue says the crime wave has turned into an ocean of crime for Bernalillo County. The Albuquerque Republican says problems are escalating on a daily basis and public safety needs to be the priority as the panel considers changes.

A recent poll by the Albuquerque Journal shows voters believe crime is a problem.

Law enforcement officials also have been raising concerns about the state’s bail reform efforts, pointing to cases in which repeat offenders are released and end up committing new crimes.