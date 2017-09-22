NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Officials say New Jersey Transit rail lines are facing delays after a train hit a man.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith says that the Morris and Essex, Montclair-Boonton and Gladstone lines have 90-minute delays in both directions after the unidentified man was struck.

Smith says the man was pinned between a retaining wall after he was struck near Newark Broad Street station and was later freed. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark.

It’s not clear what his condition is.

Smith says the man was trespassing near the tracks.