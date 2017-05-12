HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Independent analysts say Pennsylvania would be one of the hardest-hit states under Senate legislation that would take federal health care subsidies provided under President Barack Obama’s 2010 law and redistribute it among states.

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to reject the bill that’s scheduled for a vote next week. Analysts including the Kaiser Family Foundation and Avalere Health say Pennsylvania would lose billions of federal health care dollars, while some other states would get billions in new federal dollars.

Toomey, a Republican, hasn’t said yet whether he supports it. Casey, a Democrat, opposes it.

Pennsylvania is one of 31 states that expanded Medicaid’s income guidelines under Obama’s 2010 law and received a more generous federal subsidy to help pay for the new coverage.