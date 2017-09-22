PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she’s “leaning against” a Republican proposal to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, despite new pressure from Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage.

Joining Vice President Mike Pence in Washington, LePage said Friday that the bill represents the “best chance” to reform the current system and to return decision-making about funding health care to the states.

LePage cited a study from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that says Maine would gain 44 percent more in funding by 2026 under the proposal by GOP Sens. Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy. The same analysis shows other states would lose ground.

In Maine, Collins says there are lots of numbers floating around, and she’s awaiting an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office before a final decision.