CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A special ceremony for 81 people about to become U.S. citizens is going to be held at the New Hampshire Statehouse.

U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty is administering the oath of allegiance to the group at Representatives Hall on Friday morning.

The citizenship candidates originate from 37 countries. The ceremony is part of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ annual celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, which is being recognized from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.

More than 30,000 new citizens at more than 200 naturalization ceremonies around the country are being recognized.