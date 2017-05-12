AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ chief oil and gas regulator has resigned and a Republican leader is asking whether her abrupt ouster violated open meeting laws.

Kimberly Corley is a former Shell Oil executive who has led the Texas Railroad Commission since 2016. She submitted her resignation letter Thursday.

Commission Chairman Christi Craddick says the agency “needed to move in a different direction.” But another commissioner, Republican Ryan Sitton, accused Craddick of unilaterally forcing a change and told her “this isn’t in a dictatorship” during a public meeting this week.

Sitton is now asking the Texas attorney general’s office to weigh in.

The unusually heated public rift comes as lawmakers have pumped more money into an agency that has struggled to inspect oil and gas wells statewide.

Corley didn’t return a message seeking comment.