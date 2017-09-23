MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - JaVaughn Craig threw for one touchdown and ran in another to lead Austin Peay to a 27-7 win over Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Craig finished 9 of 16 for just 84 yards passing with an interception but added 103 yards on the ground with 14 carries. He connected with Kentel Williams on a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-0 with under three minutes to go in the first quarter and then ran in the game’s final score, a 3-yard touchdown with 2:43 left to play to cap a 14-play, 57-yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock.

Logan Birchfield had a 22-yard field goal.

The Governors (2-2), who last week snapped a losing streak that stretched back to the 2014 season, dominated on defense, holding Murray State to just 88 total yards and allowing just seven first downs.

It was the fewest offensive yards for Murray State (1-3) since its 2009 matchup against NC State.

Corey Newble connected with D.J. Penick for Murray State’s only score, a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25