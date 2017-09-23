CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Shane Bucenell threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns as Charleston Southern picked up its first win of the season, dominating NAIA’s Point University 66-0 on Saturday.

Bucenell was 14-of-17 passing, with Kameron Brown grabbing six for 113 yards and one score. The Buccaneers sent 12 rushers into the line with Noah Shuler leading the charge with 11 carries for 79 yards and one score. London Johnson rushed just 3 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Charleston Southern (1-2) dominated from the beginning, rolling up 620 total yards while limiting Point to 37 yards passing and 61 yards rushing. The Buccaneers also dominated in first downs, 29-6.

The defense got in on the scoring as J.D. Sosebee scooped up a fumble and raced 60 yards for a score to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Derek Bellard threw for 37 yards and Darius Blackmon rushed for 36 for Point.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25