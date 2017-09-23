JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Jajuan Stinson broke behind the defenders and Austin Herink hit him as he stepped into the end zone to give East Tennessee State a 26-23 overtime victory over Mercer on Saturday.

Mercer’s Cole Fisher had just booted a 29-yard field goal for a 23-20 lead. On the Buccaneers’ first offensive play in the extra period, Herink connected with Stinson from the 25 to give ETSU (2-2, 1-1) its first Southern Conference win.

ETSU, trailing 20-10 going into the fourth, tied it after JJ Jerman’s 49-yard field goal and Blake Rogers’ 1-yard run with 4:41 left in regulation.

Herink threw for 284 yards to 12 different receivers, and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. Stinson hauled in four passes for 60 yards.

Kaelan Riley led Mercer (1-3, 0-2), throwing for 257 yards and one touchdown. CJ James Leggett rushed for 109 yards and a score.

