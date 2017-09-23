BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Officials with several Maine high schools say they are having a more difficult time than ever finding students from abroad to come to the state’s classrooms.

The Bangor Daily News (http://bit.ly/2hpnkpK ) reports administrators say factors making it more difficult include violent political protests, international travel bans and immigration crackdowns.

Stearns High School in Millinocket usually takes 10 to 12 international students every year. This year the school has only two. Another high school in Bangor says applications have gone down to the point where there will not be a waiting list.

Maine International Trade Center president Wade Merritt says the shortage emerged abruptly this year. He says MITC is holding a workshop on Oct. 17 to discuss the reasons behind the shortage and try to come up with solutions.