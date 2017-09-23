LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - An agreement has paved the way for the first nighttime football games during fledgling seabirds season on Kauai in seven years.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2xo0aKc ) the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service signed a deal Friday with Kauai County allowing four night games this football season.

The first game was played Friday night, followed by games on Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.

Football games on the Garden Isle have been a daytime affair since 2010, when the shift was made to accommodate the season from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15 when fledgling endangered Newell’s shearwaters are at risk of harm from bright lights - which the seabirds can mistake for the moon and stars they instinctively use as a guide to fly out to sea.

