BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Danny Etling responded to a barrage of bruising blitzes with touchdown passes of 87 and 43 yards, D.J. Chark added a game-clinching 20-yard scoring run in the final minutes, and No. 25 LSU held off a relentless Syracuse squad 35-26 on Saturday night.

“The long balls saved us tonight,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’re very inconsistent right now.”

Etling, who left the game for several series in the second half, finished 10 of 17 for 188 yards and two touchdowns, the longer one to Drake Davis early in the third quarter and the other to Stephen Sullivan in the second. Darrel Williams rushed for 92 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Backup quarterback Myles Brennan entered the game in the middle of the third quarter with LSU (3-1) leading 21-10. It was unclear if Etling, who was sacked twice and leveled as he released several passes, was in pain. He remained standing on the sideline wearing a headset, returning in the fourth quarter after Brennan threw an interception upon which Syracuse (2-2) capitalized to pull as close as 28-26 with 5:40 left.

Taking advantage of a failed onside kick, the Tigers marched 56 yards Etling back under center, capped by Chark’s touchdown on an end-around an end-around with 1:52 left. Etling chased Chark all the way to the end zone and was among the first to congratulate him after the score.

Syracuse gave LSU’s offensive line fits throughout the game, once penetrating into the backfield to bring down Williams for a safety on the first play of a drive that began at the Tigers 1.

“Danny was under duress the whole night,” Orgeron said. “Without watching the film, I’d say Syracuse’s defensive line won” at the line of scrimmage.

Orange quarterback Eric Dungey’s night got off to a rough start. He was intercepted on the first play of the game by Andraez “Greedy” Williams, who returned the ball to the 1, setting up Derrius Guice’s touchdown.

The LSU cornerback was pleased to have made his third interception in four games, but disappointed that the Tigers didn’t bounce back in more convincing fashion from a 37-7 loss at Mississippi State last week.

“We aren’t playing to the standards we set for ourselves as a program. You don’t play like we did the last two weeks when you are at LSU,” Andraez Williams said. “All we can do is to continue to watch film, learn from our mistakes and get better.”

Dungey completed 32 of 53 passes for 265 yards. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Steve Ishmael in the fourth quarter pulled Syracuse within a field goal and had Orange fans in one corner of Tiger Stadium making themselves heard among the seemingly stunned, disenchanted home crowd. Dungey also rushed for 24 yards, including a 14-yard score that made it 28-19 late in the third quarter.

“Very proud of our young men but by no means are we satisfied coming in here and getting a close loss,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “We could have won that football game and we didn’t and they need to understand that that hurts.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Whether or not they emerge as an ACC contender, the Orange could be a compelling team to watch this season. Syracuse made its share of plays on both sides of the ball, giving LSU fits at times. The Orange offense nearly matched LSU statistically, while Syracuse’s defensive front punished Etling and pressured Brennan into a turnover.

LSU: The Tigers’ latest outing might not have done much to boost their confidence or impress AP Poll voters. The offense was hampered by inconsistent blocking and was stifled on several drives, including four that stalled short of the Tigers 40 in the first half. LSU entered the game favored by about three touchdowns, and if not for Williams’ interception and a pair of long TD passes, Syracuse might have become the first non-Southeastern Conference team in 49 years to beat LSU in Death Valley.

RAZZLE-DAZZLE

Syracuse, which trailed 21-3 early in the third quarter, scored its first TD came on a gadget play that also required some improvisation. Receiver Devin Butler was prevented by penetrating LSU defenders from passing back to Dungey as apparently planned. He scrambled instead before throwing 30 yards over the middle to Ervin Phillips, who had slipped behind the defense during the scramble.

UP NEXT

Syracuse visits North Carolina State to open ACC play.

LSU hosts Troy.

