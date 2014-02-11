A New York City high school student responsible for giving a principal a pair of black eyes has been spared jail time by a Manhattan family court judge.

Judge Edwina Richardson-Mendelson granted Luis Penzo, 19, youthful offender status and sentenced him to a conditional discharge, The New York Post reported Friday, effectively letting him off the hook for the Oct. 2016 assault assuming he stays out of trouble.

The teenager successfully completed a family therapy program and won’t be sentenced to jail or given a criminal record as long as he keeps his nose clean during the next three years, The Post reported.

“You made us very proud,” the judge said, according to the report.

Mr. Penzo was enrolled at Murry Bergtraum High School last fall when he slugged Matthew Tossman, the principal of the adjacent Manhattan Early College School for Advertising, after being asked to lower the volume of his headphones, according to prosecutors.

“He grabbed my Beats and was very aggressive so I lost control,” the teen admitted, according to court filings. “I hit him two times.”

The altercation left Mr. Tossman with two black eyes and a laceration requiring seven stitches. The teen was initially charged on second degree assault charges and held on $5,000 bond.

His defense attorney, Donna Henken, declined to comment following Friday’s hearing, The Post reported.