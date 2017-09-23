BALTIMORE (AP) - Marquell Cartwright ran for 176 yards, 72 coming on a touchdown on the second play of the game, and North Carolina A&T; defeated Morgan State 49-17 on Saturday night.

Five minutes later, Lamar Raynard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Bell and the rout was on. North Carolina scored three touchdowns in the second half and led 35-0 at halftime.

Raynard was 15-for-22 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The redshirt junior hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 143 attempts.

The Aggies entered having won their first three games for the first time since 2013 and are now 4-0 (1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) for the first time since 1993. Neither season resulted in a MEAC title as the Aggies finished 7-4 in 2013 and 8-3 in 1993.

Morgan State (0-4, 0-1) scored for the first time this season. Elijah Staley passed for 303 yards and a touchdown and three interceptions.

