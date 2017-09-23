LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Old film of the Nebraska football team found in an abandoned safe-deposit box has been claimed by its owners.

A relative of the owners contacted the Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office on Friday after learning that the film reel, thought to be from the 1930s or 1940s, was set to be sold in a government auction next week.

The treasurer’s office said Friday in a news release that Clarence Swanson, the grandfather of one of the owners, played for Nebraska in the 1920s.

The film was among the contents of abandoned safe-deposit boxes that were turned over to the state from 2005 to 2011.

Swanson, who died in 1970, was president of the former Hovland-Swanson department store in Lincoln and served on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.