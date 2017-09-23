LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A psychologist convicted of helping an eastern Kentucky disability lawyer defraud the government of millions of dollars has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports Alfred Bradley Adkins was sentenced Friday for his role in the scheme orchestrated by attorney Eric Conn. Earlier this year, Conn pleaded guilty to stealing from the government and bribing a judge in order to secure Social Security disability benefits for his clients.

Prosecutors say Adkins signed forms that contained false information about Conn’s clients. Conn paid him $350 for each assessment.

Conn was on house arrest awaiting his sentencing. But he ran away in June and authorities have not been able to locate him. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can help catch him.

