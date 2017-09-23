METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have released veteran defensive linemen Kendall Langford and Darryl Tapp, and have elevated two rookie defensive backs from their practice squad.

The roster moves on Saturday follow the Saints’ decision on Friday to rule out cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Sterling Moore for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Lattimore has concussion symptoms, while Moore has a chest injury.

Maulet is a New Orleans native who spent preseason with the Saints. Hardee spent training camp with Houston and joined New Orleans’ practice squad in the early September.

The release of Langford and Tapp comes only days after they were signed. They could potentially be brought back as the health of New Orleans’ defensive back corps improves.

