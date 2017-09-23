GEORGIA, Vt. (AP) — A school superintendent in Vermont says a substitute teacher has been fired after being accused of showing children how to perform a salute of Adolf Hitler.

WCAX-TV reports Georgia Elementary School Superintendent Ned Kirsch informed parents of the decision. His email says the children were seen standing with arms out and the teacher “modeling the position.”

Kirsch’s email also says the teacher raised her arm slightly and said “and now we say Heil Hitler.” WCAX-TV reports the woman has apparently filled in at the school for several years. The teacher was not immediately identified.

Kirsch says he did not know what the teacher’s intent was. He says a guidance counselor will visit the classroom and make sure the students felt safe.