LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Nick Tiano threw for four touchdowns as Chattanooga beat VMI 63-7 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener.

Tiano was 25 of 33 for 249 yards passing for the Mocs (1-3, 1-0). Richardre Bagley ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Tiano threw a 15-yard score to Alphonso Stewart early in the first quarter and a 25-yard touchdown to James Stovall late in the second. Lucas Webb recovered a VMI fumble and ran it 24 yards for another touchdown and the Mocs led 42-7 at halftime.

Chattanooga’s Markell Boston intercepted Austin Coulling on the third play of the game and it was all downhill from there for the winless Keydets (0-4, 0-1). Coulling threw a second interception at the top of the second quarter and was replaced by Duncan Hodges.

Hodges, one of four VMI quarterbacks to play, threw for 87 yards and the Keydets’ only score.

