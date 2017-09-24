OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Dozens of protesters marched in downtown Oklahoma City to call for justice days after a 35-year-old deaf man was fatally shot by a police officer.

Activists from groups including Black Lives Matter Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Association of the Deaf marched Sunday afternoon from City Hall to police headquarters in the “Justice For Magdiel Sanchez” rally.

Police have said officers responding to a hit-and-run accident Tuesday encountered Sanchez holding a metal pipe. Witnesses yelled, “he can’t hear you” before the officers fired, but police said the officers didn’t hear them.

One officer fired a Taser at Sanchez and the other a gun.

Family members of Sanchez called Friday for the arrest of the officer who fatally shot him and state and federal investigations into the matter.