President Trump said Sunday night that his tax-cut plan is completed and will result in “the largest tax cut in the history of our country.”

“We have a tax plan that is totally finalized,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington. “This is a plan for the middle class and for companies so they can bring back jobs.”

Republican House and Senate negotiators and the administration are expected to roll out the details of the tax relief plan this week, with Mr. Trump scheduled to travel to Indiana on Wednesday to promote it.

While negotiators reportedly have decided to reduce the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, Mr. Trump said Sunday that he is still hoping for the final package to lower that rate to 15 percent.

“We’ll see what happens, but I hope it’s going to be 15 percent,” he said. “It’s going to be substantially lower so we bring jobs back into our country.”

The proposal also is expected to cut the top tax rate for individuals from 39.6 percent to 35 percent, although Mr. Trump indicated that, too, could be lower.

Congressional Republican leaders and the White House also are expected to reduce the current seven income tax brackets to three, and to cut the top tax rate for “pass-through” businesses from 39.6 percent to 25 percent. Most businesses do not pay the corporate tax rate, with small business having profits “passed through” to their owners and taxed at the individual income rate.

Mr. Trump said tax cuts have been “my primary focus” since the start of his presidency.

“I believe we will be successful in the largest tax cut in our nation’s history,” he said.