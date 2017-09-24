NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Police have released the identity of a suspect in a Tennessee church shooting.

Metropolitan Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron identified the suspect as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson of Murfreesboro.

Aaron says Samson has been discharged from Vanderbilt University Hospital and charging warrants are being obtained.

Aaron says the gunman arrived in the parking lot as services were being let out Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Aaron says a woman who was walking to her vehicle was fatally shot.

Aaron says the gunman then entered the rear of the church and six people were shot. Aaron says a churchgoer who confronted the gunman was pistol-whipped by the suspect, who then shot himself.