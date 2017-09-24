ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - De’Aumante Johnson had three first-half interceptions and Grambling’s defense stifled Mississippi Valley State in a 38-6 win Saturday night.

Johnson returned his first pick, off Jett Even, 35 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. His second interception and return set up Grambling (3-1, 1-0 Southwest Athletic Conference) for a Marc Orozco 36-yard field goal.

Orozco, first in the FCS in field goal percentage, added 34-yarder before Devante Davis caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Geremy Hickbottom to give Grambling a 22-0 halftime lead. The Tigers pushed it to 29-0 early in the third when Nicholas Black ran untouched from the 21. Lyndemian Brooks capped the scoring with a late TD.

Grambling, No. 22 in the FCS coaches poll, also recorded a safety after a bad snap on a punt, ran a blocked PAT kick back for two more and blocked a late Mississippi Valley State (0-3, 0-1) field goal attempt.

