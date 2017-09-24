MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Gage Gubrud threw for a program-record 549 yards and four touchdowns, keying a second-half comeback in Eastern Washington’s 48-41 win over Montana on Saturday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-0) trailed 24-6 after a mistake-filled first half, capped by Montana’s 44-yard TD pass from Gresch Jensen to Justin Calhoun as the half ended.

Gubrud, who also ran for a touchdown, sandwiched touchdown passes to Sam McPherson around a 32-yarder to Dre’ Sonte Dorton.

McPherson’s second touchdown catch on a 50-yard throw from Gubrud tied the game at 27-27.

Montana (2-2, 0-1) jumped back in front on a 14-yard scoring run from Alijah Lee, but Eastern Washington scored the next 21 points. Gubrud’s 3-yard scoring run tied it, and he tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Nic Sblendorio to put the Eagles up for good with 6:49 left.

