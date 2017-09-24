CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead says that if Republicans in Congress fail to reform health care, a bipartisan approach is likely the best path forward.

The Republican tells The Wyoming Tribune Eagle https://goo.gl/PtBww9 he is closely watching a Senate bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act, the signature health care law of former President Barack Obama. Mead also is waiting for the Congressional Budget Office to determine how the bill would affect the deficit, health insurance coverage and premiums.

The measure would repeal much of the ACA and shift money and power to the states. It would lose if three GOP senators vote “no” in a showdown this week.

Mead says that should the Senate fail to meet its Sept. 30 deadline, there’s little choice but to pursue a bipartisan solution.

