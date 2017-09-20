House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she trusts President Trump to hold up his end of a supposed deal that would involve maintaining legal status for certain illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

“I trust him on it,” Mrs. Pelosi said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I’m concerned about what he might come up with in terms of border security and the rest of that, but we have said no wall.”

Mrs. Pelosi said part of the deal will entail legislation to provide legal status and an eventual path to citizenship for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, who are known as Dreamers.

“The Dream Act – no wall,” she said. “We’re not supporting a wall.”

She said she thinks there will be a deal by the end of the year.

“I would like to see it within the next few weeks, but certainly before we leave,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat.

Mr. Trump announced earlier this month he was phasing out the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying he didn’t think it could be defended in court.

He set a six-month phaseout timeline to allow Congress time to come up with a legislative fix.