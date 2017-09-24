LANDOVER – Just before halftime of the Redskins Sunday Night primetime game against the Oakland Raiders, Redskins coach Jay Gruden made a decision. His team faced fourth-and-1 with a minute to go before the half.

Gruden elected to take a delay-of-game penalty and punt instead of going for it. Considering the circumstances – they were getting the ball back to start the third quarter and they were up 14-0 – that’s the call that works out more often than it doesn’t. Still, considering the circumstances – facing the NFL’s top scoring offense – Gruden’s conservative call seemed like it could come back to haunt him.

A little more than four minutes of game clock later, Josh Doctson was hauling in a 52-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to put the Redskins up 21-0 in the third quarter. The Redskins didn’t preserve the shutout, but nothing came back to bite them in the end. Instead, Washington played its best game of the young season, topping Oakland 27-10 at FedEx Field while out-gaining the Raiders 472-128.

It was an outcome predicted by few. Before the game, Raiders fans strolling into the stadium seemed to shake off the jeers of the home team tailgaters with ease. Inside, when the players huddled after warmups, those in Silver and Black draped their arms around each other and jumped in rhythm. That team has a lot of swagger.

Then, kickoff.

The Redskins, playing without tight end Jordan Reed, running back Rob Kelley and inside linebacker Mason Foster, put together a complete game. They converted 7-of-13 third-down opportunities. Oakland was 0-of-11. That’s not a typo. Cousins was 25-of-30 for 365 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It all began in a near-perfect opening seven minutes. The Raiders started with the ball and quarterback Derek Carr, who at kickoff had not thrown an interception this season, was picked off by rookie safety Montae Nicholson, on the second play from scrimmage.

Cousins got the ball on the 33-yard line and led an eight-play drive capped by a 22-yard touchdown to pass to Chris Thompson, whom the Raiders seemed to believe covering was optional. Oakland went three-and-out on the next drive, during which Carr was sacked twice. Overall, Carr went down four times with Jonathan Allen, Preston Smith, Junior Galette, Matt Ioannidis and Ryan Kerrigan all getting to the young passer.

The Redskins’ second touchdown was set up much the same way. Cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Carr to set up a long drive for Cousins, which ended in an 18-yard touchdown to tight end Vernon Davis. Cousins, who did not command a top-of-the-market deal this offseason like Carr did, was near-perfect while Carr was 19-of-31 for 118 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

The Redskins were pitching a shutout until ball security issues helped the Raiders score late in the third quarter, after Doctson’s score. A muffed punt by Jamison Crowder gave the Raiders a short field, and Carr threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook.

In the fourth quarter, rookie running back Samaje Perine fumbled and gave Oakland the ball in the red zone, but the Redskins’ defense allowed just a field goal. Washington had two more field goal drives of its own to keep the game safely out of reach to up its record unexpectedly to 2-1.